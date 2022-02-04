Morning Skate: Shiny

Welcome to Friday, folks!
NHL All-Star Weekend is here, and while it’s not exactly the most riveting event on the sports calendar, it’s something to watch.
Sky has you covered with a Public Skate for all of tonight’s festivities, so come on back later today to share your takes.
Also on the calendar: the Winter Olympics, which got off to a bit of a rough start hockey-wise.
Former Bruin David Krejci tested positive for COVID-19 when he got to the Games, though there’s a report that it may end up being a false positive.
U.S. hockey star Brianna Decker will miss the rest of the games after suffering a gnarly leg injury in a win over Finland.
Elsewhere, Fluto Shinzawa noted in The Athletic that an NHL source told him that the Bruins’ need for a number-two center is “so obvious.”
That’ll help keep prices down at the deadline, at least!
Today’s discussion topic
Let’s argue about number-two centers! Claude Giroux might cost less. JT Miller might be a longer-term fix.
Who would you prefer?
Loading comments...