Bruins to host 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park!

It looks like Bruins fans will have to bundle up for another game in what is presumably going to be a snowy afternoon of outdoor hockey, as the NHL has announced the Winter Classic will be hosted by Boston in historic Fenway Park!

This is Boston’s 5th Winter Classic, the third as the host. Fenway and Hockey already have an established relationship thanks to the Frozen Fenway series between multiple Boston area teams, and of course, that wonderful 2010 edition of the Classic will sing in the minds of any fan that watched or attended.

Of course, we’re still waiting on who exactly is coming to Fenway to face the B’s, so when we get that information, we’ll let you know. We’ll also try and get you up to speed on what the Classic sweaters will look like once we get substantial rumors on the subject.

We’re going back outside again! Let’s get ready!