Fluto Shinzawa of the Athletic, during the middle of an honestly kinda gross 2nd period on the part of the Bruins, dropped an absolute bombshell, corroborated by SportsNet.

Tuukka Rask's comeback is not expected to continue. https://t.co/tpXfMxqxUr — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) February 9, 2022

Tuukka Rask attempted to make a comeback with the Boston Bruins this season, but he's reportedly discussing his future with his family and the team doesn't expect him to resume his career. https://t.co/jVJtWr73rd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2022

While we’ll wait for the official announcement before we call it a career officially, this comes after Tuukka’s Hip Labrum injury appeared to have resurfaced and kept him out of action, he last played in a forgettable game where he definitely didn’t look 100%.

The initial plan for Rask was to play some game in the AHL before a stoppage in the league’s play, wherein then the B’s signed him to a 1 year, 1 million dollar deal. He did...okay, for the most part. Clearly rusty. And that setback on the road didn’t help one iota.

If Rask announces his retirement, we will give a more comprehensive recap to his career. It’s just a real sorry state of things that a guy often branded as a quitter by a vocal minority of fans exhausted every avenue to try and help the team he’s played for...and has to go out like this, his own body giving up before his spirit ever did.

We’ll keep you up to date on what happens next.