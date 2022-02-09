Morning Skate: Chaos

So, uh...how was your Tuesday?

It started off well enough for the Bruins, with two David Pastrnak goals staking them to a 2-0 lead against Pittsburgh.

Then it all went south:

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reported that Tuukka Rask is probably retiring

The Penguins scored three straight goals to take the lead

Patrice Bergeron left the game with what might have been a concussion

Brad Marchand blew a gasket en route to (probable) supplemental discipline.

From 2-0 to 2-4, with a lot of stuff in between.

Happy Wednesday?

No offense to Rask, but the status of Bergeron and Marchand is the more pressing issue right now with the Hurricanes coming to town tomorrow.

Carolina pasted the Bruins last time out, so facing that same team with two of your best players is...not ideal.

Of course, we could be getting ahead of ourselves, but it certainly doesn’t look good.

For Rask, it appears that something more official will be announced in the coming days, unless Fluto is way off, which doesn’t seem likely.

If it’s the end for Rask, it’s pretty tough for him — he wanted one more crack at it but just couldn’t get to where he needed to be.

If nothing else, at least he’s deciding early rather than trying to tough it out.

Someone’s going to claim he’s quitting on the team again, right? That’s how this works?

Today’s discussion topic

What do think Marchand gets?

Given the suspension he already got (which seemed harsh to me back then), it doesn’t seem likely that he escapes this with a mere fine.