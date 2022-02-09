Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: February

Congrats to Harvard for taking the 43rd iteration of the Women’s Beanpot. Lots of other action for our teams though.

Boston Pride (7-5-0) Standings: 3rd (13 Points behind)

Last Week: L 2-3 v Connecticut Whale (2/5), L 1-6 v Connecticut Whale (2/6)

Next Week: No Games

The Pride lost a close one on Saturday before the Whale blew them out of the water the next day. Boston will be off the next two weekends as they start to settle into 3rd place as the teams ahead of them have really solidified their positions.

Boston College (17-12-0, 14-8-0-4 HEA) SBN Poll: ARV HEA: 4th (13 Points behind)

Last week: W 5-3 @ New Hampshire (2/4), W 3-0 v Boston University (2/5), L 4-5 v Harvard (2/8)

Coming Week: v Merrimack (2/11), @ Merrimack (2/12)

BC was one of the hottest teams in the country heading into their Tuesday meeting with Harvard after handling both BU and UNH. While the Eagles stayed with the Crimson throughout the game they just didn’t have the fire power and Levy couldn’t replicate her performance against Northeastern. They have no time to rest as they now play a pair against Merrimack while trying to improve their HEA seeding.

Boston University (10-8-1, 9-7-3-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (21 Points behind)

Last week: T 1-1 OT (SOW 2-0) v Connecticut (2/4), L 0-3 @ Boston College (2/5), L 0-3 @ Northeastern (2/8)

Coming Week: @ Vermont (2/11, 2/12)

The Terriers are in the midst of a more than 150 minute scoring drought after Northeastern’s back up goalie blanked Bu for their second straight time. This weekend they head up to Vermont which historically would be a recipe for recovery but this year it could just make things worse.

Harvard University (18-6-0, 13-4-0 ECAC, 8-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 6 (-) ECAC: 1st (0 Points behind) Ivy: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: L 2-6 @ Colgate (2/4), W 6-3 @ Cornell (2/5), W 5-4 v Boston College (2/8)

Coming Week: v Princeton (2/11), v Quinnipiac (2/12)

After a disappointing blowout loss to Colgate the Crimson decided they wanted hardware. First up was the Ivy League crown which they tried to give away a few times in their win over Cornell. Up next was their first Beanpot title since 2015 as they survived a thriller against an upstart Boston College team. Now up is solidifying their hold of the ECAC.

Northeastern University (23-4-1, 17-3-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 4 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 5-0 @ Merrimack (2/4), W 3-0 v Boston University (2/8)

Coming Week: v Maine (2/11, 2/12)

Northeastern took care of business in a pair of uninspiring shutouts to stop the bleeding. Their game against Merrimack was expected then in the Beanpot Consolation game both teams seemed somewhat devoid of life, the Huskies raw talent advantage won out. The Huskies look to clinch Hockey East this weekend with a sweet as Maine travels south for a pair.

Record This Week: 6-5-1