Preview: Bruins take the short drive to Anaheim as road trip continues against Ducks

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 10:00 PM ET
Where: Honda Center – Anaheim, CA
How to follow: NESN, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Anaheim Calling
Know your enemy
- 25-21-9, 59PTS, 5th in Pacific Division
- Troy Terry: 50GP, 27G, 18A, 45PTS; Trevor Zegras: 49GP, 13G, 26A, 39PTS; Sonny Milano: 42GP, 11G, 18A, 29PTS
- John Gibson: 16-14-8, 2.84 GAA, .911 save percentage; Anthony Stolarz: 8-6-1, 2.75 GAA, .917 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins face off against the Anaheim Ducks tonight for the tail-end of their back-to-back set of California teams! It’s another late one with an East Coast start time of 10 PM, but hey, at least it’s a smidge earlier than last night!
- The B’s are on a roll with a five-game win streak after last night’s commanding 7-0 blanking of the Los Angeles Kings. Jake DeBrusk’s natural hat trick kicked things off while Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall added one apiece in the second period to give the Bruins a dominant lead after 40 minutes. Erik Haula added two goals in the third period, including the Bruins’ second power-play goal of the night.
- The Bruins last saw the Ducks on January 24 in Boston, as they fell 5-3 in what would become Tuukka Rask’s last game. The B’s goaltender allowed three goals, including a shorthanded goal in the loss while facing 27 shots. Derek Grant and Isac Lundestrom added special-team tallies and Ryan Getzlaf, Terry and Greg Pateryn scored on even-strength for the Ducks. For the Bruins, David Pastrnak and Hall brought the Bruins within one score on separate occasions. Haula netted the other goal to close out the third period, but it was a little too late at that point.
- The Bruins have outscored their opponents 21-6 in their last five games and 13-3 so far on this road trip. Halfway through their two-week road trip, the Bruins have outshot their opponents two out of three nights, and in those first two games, by 12 and 21 shots. The Kings outshot the B’s by two shots last night, but that didn’t matter.
- DeBrusk might just be the best Bruin on the ice right now and his streak continues to get hotter each game. He’s on a five-game point streak with seven goals and two assists. His hat trick last night, and four-point game, were both firsts in his career. It’s also his longest point streak of the season and most consecutive games he’s registered at least a goal a game in that time.
- DeBrusk’s promotion to the top line - along with solid nights from Bergeron and Brad Marchand - has helped produce nine goals on this road trip and a total of 16 points.
- It’s also no surprise that the chemistry between the second line has also continued to add offensive contributions, with Haula at center. The three have a combined four goals in three games. Hall has posted six assists in his last five games and Pastrnak is on a five-game point streak with four goals and four assists. Haula’s two goals against the Kings kept his point streak alive at three games with four points.
- The Ducks last played on February 27 when they wrapped up a three-game homestand with a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders. The shutout concluded a rough month for the Ducks. During February’s seven games, they went 2-5-0.
- It’s currently a tight race in Anaheim’s division for the wild card spot. Four points separate the third and sixth positioning in their division.
- For the Ducks, Zegras has six points in his last five games. He’s registered one goal and five assists, including a three-assist night.
- Bruce Cassidy said yesterday that Linus Ullmark will get the start tonight. Ullmark did well against the Seattle Kraken to open the road trip, but didn’t get a chance to build on it as Swayman took the the next few starts. Ullmark went 2-2-0 in February. Overall, he’s 17-8-1 this season and 8-5-1 on the road.
See ya tonight!
