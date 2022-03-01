Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: March 1

Two teams have ended their seasons, one more could find themselves on the outside looking in without controlling their destiny. The other two are assured playoff spots.

Boston Pride (9-5-0) Standings: 3rd (16 Points behind)

Last Week: W 4-3 v Buffalo Beauts (2/26), W 1-0 v Buffalo Beauts (2/27)

Next Week: v Metropolitan Riveters (3/5, 3/6)

Two wins even if they weren’t dominant were just what the Pride needed. If Boston takes at least five points this weekend they will clinch at worst third place, but they will need some help if they want to move up the table and get a bye.

Boston College (19-14-1, 16-9-1-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (20 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-2 v Maine (2/25)

Coming Week: No Games

Season is over for the Eagles as they dropped a home game to Maine. This season was a bit of a disappointment in Chestnut Hill but the Eagles will look to rebound next year.

Boston University (12-15-6, 11-9-5-4 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (28 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-3 @ Connecticut (2/26)

Coming Week: No Games

The Terriers were favored coming into the season but heading into last weekend BU had an extreme long shot to extend their season past Saturday and they were unable to do so.

Harvard University (22-9-1, 16-5-1 ECAC, 9-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 9 (-3) ECAC: 1st (Clinched) Ivy: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: L 2-4 v Princeton (2/25), W 2-1 OT v Princeton (2/26), L 2-3 v Princeton (2/27)

Coming Week: No Games

There are 512 different outcomes from the remaining games in the main three conferences, if you take out the WCHA since no results there will effect Harvard there are 64 possible outcomes left for the ECAC and HEA combined. In exactly three of those scenarios Harvard would miss the tournament. As such the Crimson can relax a little after their historic collapse, becoming the first ECAC top seed to lose their quarterfinal matchup, reminiscent of their women’s basketball team being the first 16 seed to ever win a NCAA Tournament game. Harvard should have at least one more game likely a trip to Minneapolis possibly a rematch against Duluth.

Northeastern University (28-4-2, 21-3-2-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (+1) HEA: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: W 8-0 v Merrimack (2/26)

Coming Week: v Maine (3/2), HEA Championship (3/5)

Mueller is back, the Huskies offense appears to be clicking and they are two games away from a fifth straight HEA tournament title. First up is Maine before a date with either Vermont or Connecticut as they aim to lock up home ice in the NCAAs.

Record This Week: 4-4-0