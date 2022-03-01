Jeremy Swayman named Rookie of the Month for February

Remember when there was hand-wringing over whether or not going to Providence would stunt Jeremy Swayman's development?

Yeah, turns out that didn't happen.

Fresh off of his shutout win over the Kings in Los Angeles, Swayman was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for February today.

The kid had himself quite a month - Swayman was 5-1-1 in February, with two of those wins shutouts.

His save percentage? A cool .960.

GAA? Oh you know, just 1.13.

Ho hum, nothing to see here.

If you don't want to do the math, Swayman allowed just eight goals in his seven appearances last month.

NOT BAD.

Per the league, Swayman is the first Bruins goalie to receive the honor since Andrew Raycroft received it back in 2004 (also in February, weirdly enough).

Swayman is the only goalie to receive Rookie of the Month honors so far this season.

Congrats to the Alaska kid!