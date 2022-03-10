Bruins lines vs. Blackhawks: Ahcan stays in, Grzelcyk out

The Boston Bruins face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight and will be without Matt Grzelcyk for the second straight game.

Grzelcyk skated yesterday and appeared to be good to go for tonight, but was absent from this morning’s skate. Bruce Cassidy said the defenseman had “no residual effects” from the upper-body injury, but woke up not feeling great and dealing with a likely head cold. Cassidy is hopeful he will practice tomorrow.

Jack Ahcan will remain on the second defensive pairing with Brandon Carlo with Grzelcyk sidelined.

There are no changes to the forwards’ group and Jeremy Swayman will get the start.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Ahcan - Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Swayman gets the start