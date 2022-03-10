Bruins lines vs. Blackhawks: Ahcan stays in, Grzelcyk out

The Boston Bruins face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight and will be without Matt Grzelcyk for the second straight game.
Grzelcyk skated yesterday and appeared to be good to go for tonight, but was absent from this morning’s skate. Bruce Cassidy said the defenseman had “no residual effects” from the upper-body injury, but woke up not feeling great and dealing with a likely head cold. Cassidy is hopeful he will practice tomorrow.
Jack Ahcan will remain on the second defensive pairing with Brandon Carlo with Grzelcyk sidelined.
There are no changes to the forwards’ group and Jeremy Swayman will get the start.
Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:
Lines:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Defensive pairings:
Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy
Ahcan - Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Swayman gets the start
Loading comments...