Recap: Bruins edge out Blackhawks, 4-3, on buzzer-beater goal

The final minute of play hasn’t been kind to the Boston Bruins recently. But the B’s found themselves on the other side with a buzzer-beating tally tonight at the TD Garden as they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3.

David Pastrnak netted his second goal of the night - and the game-winner - with 17.2 seconds left in the third period.

It was a back-and-forth game with the Bruins having a hard time getting going despite taking an early lead in the first period off a goal from Charlie Coyle.

The Blackhawks tied the game soon after on a slick feed from Patrick Kane to Alex DeBrincat after a defensive breakdown at the blue line put Jack Ahcan on a 4-on-1.

The B’s were sloppy in the neutral zone and gave up chances on the rush to Chicago throughout the opening 20 minutes. There were shifts though of strong offensive-zone possession, but turnovers outnumbered the good done by the second and third lines.

The second period didn’t begin in the Bruins’ favor as Brandon Hagel put the Blackhawks in the driver’s seat with a wrap-around on Jeremy Swayman after beating Charlie McAvoy along the boards and Ahcan’s stick getting caught in Swayman’s padding.

As the period progressed, the Bruins sustained coverage with cycling through their five guys on the ice. The B’s found themselves on the power play midway through the period and saw a shift of momentum following it.

Ahcan, who had some blunders on Chicago’s two goals (and some rookie growing pains on transitions and puck movement in the first period), found confidence on the man-advantage and potted the tying goal on a turnover in the slot for his first NHL goal.

Another power-play goal by Pastrnak gave the Bruins the 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

The Blackhawks bounced back early in the final frame with a power-play tally of their own and Hagel’s second of the game. It was another “off-the-rush” chance that the B’s let through. The Bruins found themselves on the defensive as Chicago outshot them 7-0 eight minutes into the third.

But the Bruins’ top forwards pressed in the game’s final minutes.

Taylor Hall’s effort in the corner led to the puck finding its way to Pastrnak at the top of the paint for the game-winner with seconds left.

The Bruins return to the TD Garden to finish their homestand against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday March 12 at 7 pm.

Here’s a look at the goals by period!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:12 of the first period.

Connor Clifton’s rebound bounced out to Coyle, who inside the left-wing circle, sent a quick shot past Kevin Lankinen’s stick. 1-0 Bruins.

The Blackhawks tied the game at 6:41 of the first period.

A poor decision by Brandon Carlo at the blue line left Ahcan on a 4-on-1. Kane hit DeBrincat with a feed at the low left-wing circle for a one-timer past Swayman’s stick. 1-1 game.

Make that five straight games with a goal for Alex DeBrincat (@Brinksy97)! pic.twitter.com/0QY7vj25H9 — NHL (@NHL) March 11, 2022

Second period:

Beating the Bruins’ defense heading into the offensive zone, Hagel wrapped around the back of the net and put one past Swayman low stick-side. 2-1 Blackhawks.

Bagel goal content for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/RQtH7QQFWv — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 11, 2022

The Bruins evened the game at 11:57 of the second period on the power play.

Pinching down low, Ahcan stole the puck in the slot from Riley Stillman and threw a wrist shot past Lankinen’s glove for his first NHL goal. 2-2 tie game.

The Bruins took the lead at 15:23 of the second period with another power-play goal.

McAvoy found Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Lankinen’s blocker. 3-2 Bruins.

The office is OPEN. pic.twitter.com/azQqiP8pWq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2022

Third period:

The Blackhawks tied the game at 3:24 of the third period on the power play.

Off the rush, Hagel found the loose puck in the crease from DeBrincat’s rebound to put a wrist shot past Swayman. 3-3 game.

his

second

of

the

night pic.twitter.com/NnOswYRoRL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 11, 2022

Pastrnak netted his second goal of the night and game-winner for the Bruins with 17.2 seconds left in the third period.

Hall battled in the corner. His efforts to knock the puck loose hit off Ryan Carpenter’s skate and towards the front of the net where Pastrnak lifted a one-timer over Lankinen’s glove. Final score: 4-3 Bruins.