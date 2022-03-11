Morning Skate: Reversal

Welcome to YOUR Friday, folks. You made it to the end of the week.

Every now and then, you watch a game that reminds you just how wacky hockey (and sports in general) can be.

Fresh off of a run of games where they frequently allowed last-minute goals, the Bruins flipped the script and scored one of their own instead.

This may be a hot take, but it’s better to score the goal than allow it — just my opinion.

As some of you mentioned in the comments the other day, bounces played a role in the Bruins’ recent run of buzzer-beaters-against, and a bounce went in their favor last night.

(Though Taylor Hall deserves credit for the second-effort play that led to the bounce.)

I suppose the take-home point here is that hockey is weird: sometimes things go your way, and sometimes they don’t.

Up next for the B’s is a visit from the Arizona Coyotes tomorrow night.

Let’s keep the good bounces rolling.

Today’s discussion topic

Fresh off of having his number retired by the Bruins, Willie O’Ree is now a minority owner of the Boston Pride.

There’s really not much to discuss about it, but it’s pretty cool and was worth mentioning.