Preview: Bruins close out the week against Coyotes

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 18-35-4, 40PTS, last in Central Division
- Clayton Keller: 57GP, 24G, 31A, 55PTS; Nick Schmaltz: 38GP, 16G, 22A, 38PTS; Shayne Gostisbehere: 57GP, 10G, 26A, 36PTS
- Scott Wedgewood: 9-11-2, 3.17 GAA, .909 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins wrap up their three-game homestand tonight against the Arizona Coyotes in the two’s final meeting of the season!
- Earlier this year, the B’s topped the Coyotes, 2-1, on January 28. Erik Haula put the B’s up in the first, but Schmaltz tied the game four minutes later. Charlie McAvoy broke a 1-1 tie in the second period with a power-play goal and the B’s held onto the lead with a scoreless third period to close out the game at 2-1. Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win.
- The Bruins are 1-0-1 in this week’s homestand. Four of their last five games had goals scored within the last 30 seconds of regulation with the B’s turning the tide on Thursday! The B’s edged out the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, as David Pastrnak netted the game-winner and his second of the night at 19:42 of the third period. The back-and-forth game saw a four lead changes between the two teams. The Bruins scored twice on the power play thanks to Jack Ahcan and Pastrnak. Charlie Coyle added the opening goal.
- The final minutes of the Bruins’ win over the Blackhawks showed their determination to gain the lead, as shift after shift they pressed in the offensive zone while not letting up defensively. The B’s will look to carry over that energy tonight against the Coyotes.
- While the Bruins’ second and third lines have contributed greatly in the past few games, production from the top line has fallen a bit. In the last five games, Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand have accounted for two goals and five assists, with two of those assists on special teams. For Marchand, he hasn’t potted a goal in six games and has two goals in his last 12 games.
- Although the Coyotes find themselves at the bottom of the Central Division and NHL standings, they’ve had a good stretch recently. Arizona is 5-1-0 in their last six games, including wins over the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Tonight is the middle game of a five-game road trip for the Coyotes, in which they’ve won their first two matches.
- The Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-4, in overtime on Thursday. Arizona held a 4-1 lead over the Leafs heading into the third period on goals from Alex Galchenyuk, Jakob Chychrun, Travis Boyd and Christian Fischer. But the Maple Leafs answered back with three goals in the final frame before Chychrun netted his second of the night in OT to give Arizona the win.
- With the two points, the Coyotes extended their win streak to four games. During that stretch, they’ve outscored their opponents 24-12. In two of the games, Arizona registered a whopping eight and nine goals.
- For Arizona, Schmaltz is on a four-game point streak with five goals and eight assists. He’s registered points in seven of his last eight games for a total of eight goals and 11 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman will start in net tonight. He’s now 7-0-0 in his last seven starts and 8-0-1 in starts since February 12. Although his save percentage on Thursday was lower than in recent wins, he’s had a good stretch of .944 or better averages which included two shutouts. Swayman has had three shutouts so far this season. Bruce Cassidy said Ullmark will open the road trip in Chicago.
- Matt Grzelcyk skated during yesterday’s practice. Cassidy said he assumes he’ll be ready for tonight as he was feeling better and it isn’t related to his injury.
See ya tonight!
