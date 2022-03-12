Bruins lines vs. Coyotes: Grzelcyk back in

The Boston Bruins will wrap up their three-game homestand tonight against the Arizona Coyotes and Bruce Cassidy won’t make any changes to his forwards’ group.

On defense, Matt Grzelcyk returns to the lineup after missing the last two games to either injury or sickness. He’ll slot back in on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo. Jack Ahcan, who netted his first NHL goal last game, will sit out.

Jeremy Swayman gets his second consecutive start this week. In Thursday’s win against the Chicago Blackhawks, Swayman made 22 saves for a .880 save percentage.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Swayman gets the start