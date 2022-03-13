2022 NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament: Quarterfinal Recap

In what was a both a tremendous game and the largest margin of defeat in this round we have the lone Hockey East representative advancing.

Key Takeaways

Northeastern

Scored First

The power play goal in the first five minutes really dictated how the game flowed. It gave Northeastern a massive boost in confidence and gave them room to make the plays they needed to. The goal was a great rebound clean up by Katy Knoll, who would put a shot on net in the waning seconds of the first that was tipped in.

Traffic Jams

The whole game NU gummed up the neutral zone and never let Wisconsin flow like they normally do. This was especially evident in the closing minutes as the Huskies never let Wisconsin settle into an offensive formation in the closing minutes with the goalie pulled.

Two Way Traffic

The entirety of Northeastern played up and down the ice in this game. The incredible forecheck was a big factor and many times it was a forward that came back to make a critical back check to stop a goal scoring opportunity. The only Husky to not do duty up and down the ice was Aerin Frankel but her 38 saves make up for it.

Wisconsin

Out of Their Element

Wisconsin does not come east to play often, this is a topic we have commented on many times. As a result coming to a Hockey East rink with Hockey East officials did the Badgers no favors. They were not used to what is and isn’t called a penalty and it showed with the eight power plays they gave up over the two games. Only two led to goals, though both were against NU in a game that the margin was two goals.

Historic ‘Upsets’

This will mark the first time the Frozen Four has been contested since the inaugural tournament in 2001 where neither Wisconsin nor Minnesota will be participating, though Duluth was in that edition and will be in this one.

That Player Falls Short

The player at the center of the spat from pregame press conferences was six points short of Meghan Agosta’s all time NCAA scoring record of 303 points coming into the game. Daryl Watts was held off the scoreboard and will finish with 297 career points. She could fall into 3rd place behind Elizabeth Giguere of Minnesota Duluth who is still alive in the tournament with 292 career points.

Out of Town Scores

#1 Ohio State 4 - #7 Quinnipiac 3 2OT

#5 Yale 2 - # 4 Colgate 1 OT

#8 Minnesota- Duluth 2 - #2 Minnesota 1

Three one goal games, two overtime games, one of which went to double OT and had a goalie make 70+ saves. Lots of excitement and a historic pair of upsets that were talked about earlier with both Wisconsin and Minnesota being eliminated. We were also a weird bounce away from only having the fourth place WCHA team in the Frozen Four.