Bruins sign recently acquired Mike Callahan to an entry-level contract

A few weeks after acquiring his rights from the Arizona Coyotes, the Bruins announced this morning that they’ve signed college defenseman Mike Callahan to an entry-level contract.

(Side note: He was Michael when he was first signed, and now he’s Mike. New league, new nickname. I like it.)

The contract is for two years and begins with the 2022-2023 season; Callahan’s cap hit will be just south of $900,000.

As you may remember, Callahan was dealt to the Bruins shortly before his draft rights were set to expire, so the B’s had to sign him to an actual contract in order to officially get him in the fold.

Callahan’s college career came to an end two days ago, when Providence lost to UMass in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

The logical next step for Callahan would be to remain in Providence, just slightly further down the road with the Providence Bruins, not the Friars.

However, it remains to be seen how things shake out for the kid with rookie camp, training camp, etc.

Either way, nice to have another prospect on the books!