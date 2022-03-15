Affiliate Report: Reversal of fortunes in Providence & Maine

Coming off a pair of sweeps last weekend, Boston Bruins’ affiliates Providence and Maine were flying high and playing their best at the right time.

That optimism and momentum quickly ceased over the weekend, however, as the teams combined to go 1-6-0 in last week’s contests.

Providence opened the week with a win at the Toronto Marlies (Maple Leafs), 3-1, last Tuesday. The following day, Providence suffered a 4-1 setback at the Belleville Senators. Looking to turn things around, Providence welcomed divisional rival Bridgeport Islanders to town for two over the weekend.

While the P-Bruins handled the Islanders in last year’s abbreviated season, the matchup has been less then favorable this year. Providence suffered back-to-back defeats, 7-4 on Saturday and 3-0 on Sunday, falling out of first place in the divisional standings.

Up in Maine, the Mariners hosted rival Worcester Railers (N.Y. Islanders) on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3 contest after consecutive victories on the road last weekend to open the three-game series. Maine then traveled to face the Adirondack Thunder (N.J. Devils) over the weekend, suffering a 2-1 defeat on Saturday and a 5-2 setback on Sunday.

Providence Bruins

28-17-6, 62 points, 2nd in Atlantic Division

Providence entered the week atop the Atlantic Division and playing its best hockey of the season. But injuries have begun to mount at vital positions, including goaltender. Kyle Keyser, who has played admirably in place of Troy Grosenick, and the Providence defense sprung several leaks in a disappointing week.

In their first of four games for the week, Providence traveled to face the Toronto Marlies last Tuesday, winning 3-1. Trailing 1-0 entering the third period, Zach Senyshyn tallied twice to give Providence a lead before Oskar Steen sealed the victory late.

Providence continued its two-game Canada trip on Wednesday, facing the Belleville Senators. The teams traded goals over the opening 40 minutes, with Eduards Tralmaks providing a second-period equalizer for Providence. But a trio of third-period goals by the hosts, including one just 49 seconds into the frame, ended any hope of a road-trip sweep in a 4-1 defeat.

For the final two contests of the week, Providence returned to the Ocean State to host the Bridgeport Islanders for two at the ‘Dunk’. For a brief portion of Saturday’s game, Providence seemed in control, taking a 3-2 lead into the first intermission thanks to three-point periods by Jack Studnicka and Cameron Hughes.

The wheels quickly fell off, however, as Bridgeport struck four times in the second period en route to a 7-4 win. Justin Brazeau brought one back for Providence, but old friend Austin Czarnik finished off the Bruins with his second goal of the night. Keyser was pulled after two periods to give Jeremy Brodeur a look, as the backup stopped 11 of 12 shots he faced.

With redemption on the line Sunday, Providence’s offense never quite got into gear in a 3-0 loss. Bridgeport struck twice in the opening period and added another midway through the third period.

Player of the Week: Jack Studnicka — A name Boston fans would love to see get some notoriety, Studnicka tallied five assists this week, giving him 24 on the season. Stick taps go out to Cameron Hughes for a four-point week and to Kyle Keyser for handling the difficult task of starting four times in six days.

Roster Moves

Sent Down to Providence — Jesper Froden.

UP NEXT: Providence hits the road this weekend for a three-game series against the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina Hurricanes). The teams open the series on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. Friday is an off day before a 6:00 p.m. faceoff on Saturday and a 3:00 p.m. start on Sunday.

Maine Mariners

24-24-6, 54 points, 5th in North Division

After sweeping Worcester away last weekend, Maine continued the series on Wednesday at home looking for a three-peat against their regional rival. The Railers led 4-2 after two periods and never looked back, streaking to a 6-3 victory. Tyler Hinam tallied a goal and an assist in defeat for the Mariners.

Maine traveled for two over the weekend at the Adirondack Thunder (N.J. Devils). Maine opened the series with a 2-1 loss, falling behind by a pair after two periods before Liam Folkes notched one back. Despite Stefanos Lekkas making 28 saves, the comeback bid fell short for the Mariners.

On Sunday, Maine dropped a 5-2 result to Adirondack thanks to a Sebastian Vidmar hat trick. Nick Jermain and Marc-Olivier Duquette provided a pair of goals in the opening period that finished tied a 2-2. Vidmar netted a late equalizer for the Thunder to close the first, tallying twice more in the third period.

Player of the Week: Marc-Olivier Duquette — The forward tallied a goal and an assist in this week’s contests, narrowly edging out Nick Jermain for the top honors this week.

Roster Moves

Signed — Gabriel Chicoine.

UP NEXT: It’s a four-game week for the Mariners, beginning with a home contest against Adirondack on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Then, it’s off to Quebec for a matchup with the Trois-Rivieres Lions (Montreal Canadiens) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. before returning home for a two-game slate over the weekend against the South Carolina Stingrays (Washington Capitals). Saturday’s contest starts at 6:00 p.m. with a Sunday matinee slated for 3:00 p.m.