Preview: Bruins head to Chicago for a second bout with the Blackhawks

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 8:30 PM
Where: United Center - Chicago, IL
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Second City Hockey
Know your enemy
- 22-30-8, 52 points, 7th in the Central Division
- Patrick Kane: 19G-49A-68PTS; Alex DeBrincat: 34G-21A-54PTS; Seth Jones: 3G-36A-39PTS
- Marc-Andre Fleury: 19-20-4, 2.92 GAA, .908 save percentage
Game notes
- The Bruins and Blackhawks are ready to renew acquaintances, facing each other again after just five days. As you likely remember, the Bruins won that one, 4-3, on a David Pastrnak goal in the last 30 seconds of the third.
- The Bruins haven’t played a regular season game in Chicago in more than two years, shortly before the world shut down due to COVID-19. That game, back on Feb. 5, 2020, saw Charlie McAvoy score the winner in a 2-1 overtime victory.
- The Blackhawks were last in action back on Saturday, a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
- While Chicago is languishing toward the bottom of their division, their offense has been on fire lately - the Hawks have scored three or more goals in six consecutive games, including a whopping 17 goals in their last three.
- The Bruins saw Kevin Lankinen in that game last week, and Marc-Andre Fleury started the Hawks’ last game; however, given the length of time between tonight’s game and Saturday’s, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fleury play tonight.
- Nick Foligno will be appearing in his 1,000th regular season game tonight.
- Linus Ullmark will start for the Bruins tonight, with Jeremy Swayman starting tomorrow against the Wild in Minnesota.
- Patrice Bergeron didn’t practice on Monday, but he’s expected to be good to go tonight.
See ya tonight!
