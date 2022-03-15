Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: March 15

Our pro team has a week of games that have no meaning and our last college team has hopefully a pair that mean everything.

Boston Pride (10-5-3) Standings: 3rd (14 Points behind)

Last Week: L 1-2 OT @ Toronto Six (3/12), L 3-4 OT @ Toronto Six (3/13)

Next Week: @ Buffalo Beauts (3/19, 3/20)

Two overtime losses to the Six locked them into third place and a meeting with the Beauts in Tampa. But before they play that single elimination game the Pride will have a series in Buffalo where the Beauts will be getting former Pride member, Dana Trivigno up to speed.

Boston College (19-14-1, 16-9-1-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (20 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

Boston University (12-15-6, 11-9-5-4 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (28 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

Harvard University (22-10-1, 16-5-1 ECAC, 9-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 9 (-) ECAC: 1st (Clinched) Ivy: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: L 0-4 v Minnesota-Duluth (3/10)

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

The Crimson just collapsed to end their run. A third loss to Duluth was just the last game, but the way the played down the stretch prevented them from possibly hosting last weekend.

Northeastern University (31-4-2, 21-3-2-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 2 (+1) HEA: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: W 4-2 v Wisconsin (3/12)

Coming Week: v Minnesota- Duluth (3/18), NCAA Championship (3/20)

Wisconsin came to town and the Huskies were ready for them. Northeastern came out running and never looked back. Katy Knoll stuffed a rebound home in the first five minutes and put a shot in off the face off in the final ten seconds o the first period, it was deflected in by Skylar Irving. Matthews was rocking for the final game of the season in the old barn and now Northeastern will travel to Penn State for their second consecutive Frozen Four, again they face Duluth.

Record This Week: 1-3-0