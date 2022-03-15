Bruins sign college free agent Marc McLaughin to a two-year contract

The Bruins have done pretty well for themselves with college free agents in recent years, and they’ll be looking to replicate that success with their newest signing: former Boston College Eagle Marc McLaughlin!

McLaughlin was undrafted and just finished his senior season over at The Heights. He was expected to be an in-demand free agent, but the Bruins snapped him up.

McLaughlin is a right-shot center who will turn 23 years old in July. He’s a native of North Billerica (yes, another local kid for the snarky among us) and was BC’s captain for the last two seasons.

He was also a part of Team USA at the recent NHL-free Winter Olympics, where he skated in two games and didn’t register a point.

However, his last season at BC was his best, as he recorded 21 goals and 11 assists in 33 games; for context, he scored 19 goals in his first three college seasons combined.

McLaughlin was a point-per-game player as a junior as well (10G-14A-24PTS in 24 games).

Like the Callahan deal yesterday, McLaughlin’s deal is a two-year entry-level contract at just a shade under $900,000 against the cap.