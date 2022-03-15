Recap: Grzelcyk’s OT goal gives Bruins a 2-1 win over Chicago

It took a while for the Bruins to break through a vintage Marc-Andre Fleury performance, and they then had a goal wiped off the board for no reason, but it didn’t matter!

A great 3-on-3 shift by Taylor Hall, David Pastrnak, and Matt Grzelcyk ended with a Grzelcyk game-winning goal, sending the B’s to a 2-1 win at United Center.

To the highlights!

It’s not going to wind up on a Patrice Bergeron highlight reel, but the greasy ones count just the same! Bergeron’s net-front scramble makes it 1-0 Bruins early in the third period.

The #NHLBruins strike first courtesy of Patrice Bergeron. pic.twitter.com/H2UYhb6DIs — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 16, 2022

Chicago would tie the game about five minutes later when Brandon Hagel tipped a shot past Linus Ullmark. 1-1 game.

Brandon Hagel with a beautiful redirection for his 21st goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/nsFpWkcLwK — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 16, 2022

The Bruins appeared to take a late lead on a Charlie Coyle goal, but it was inexplicably called off due to...goalie interference? Sure.

Charlie Coyle’s go ahead goal called goaltender interference. Bruins challenge. Still ruled no goal. I have no idea anymore pic.twitter.com/xFSyau0mUv — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 16, 2022

Ultimately, the Bruins killed off a late Chicago power play to send the game to overtime, where David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall, and Matt Grzelcyk took over.

That’s the game! The Bruins skate out of Chicago with a 2-1 win.

Game notes

This was kind of a weird game in terms of what you’d expect. When the Bruins were peppering the Chicago net with pucks, you expected a few to start going in. When they weren’t going in, and especially after the bogus no-goal call, you expected it wasn’t going to be their night. Then...it ended up being their night!

The Bruins threw 48 (!!!) shots on net tonight. Marc-Andre Fleury certainly gave his team a chance to win, and he can’t be faulted for the game-winning goal. Food for thought for any team that may want goalie help at the deadline.

There are plenty of kudos to go around on the game-winner. Pastrnak made a great (albeit risky) individual play at the blue line to draw two Blackhawks to him, Hall did a great job finding space and picking out the pass, then Grzelcyk did a great job taking his time to settle the puck and put it where he wanted it. A work of art.

Speaking of Hall, he was lucky to escape more serious injury after being hit up high by a skate on the Bergeron goal.

I’m at a loss trying to explain the justification for Coyle’s “no goal” staying no goal. I guess if I’m being charitable I can see why they may have called it “no goal” live due to some stumbles from Fleury, but on replay, no one on the Bruins touched or impeded him in any way. Just a terrible call.

Pastrnak had nine shots on goal tonight, nearly half as many as the entire Chicago team (20).

There you have it! Back at it in less than 24 hours in St. Paul.