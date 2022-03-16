Preview: Bruins ready to get Wild in Minnesota

(Note: All stats, standings, etc. are current as of Tuesday evening prior to the Bruins-Blackhawks game.)

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 7:30 PM

Where: Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Know your enemy

34-20-4, 72 points, T-3rd in the Central Division

Kirill Kaprizov: 30G-43A-73PTS; Mats Zuccarello: 19G-41A-60PTS; Kevin Fiala: 20G-34A-54PTS

Cam Talbot: 22-12-1, 3.00 GAA, .906 save percentage

Game notes

Pardon the immediate digression, but it’s one thing that I have never quite understood: the fascination with making the Bruins and Wild a national TV match-up. It happened all the time in the Versus/NBCSN days, and we’re back on national TV tonight with TNT. I remember back when these two teams played on Rivalry Night on (I think) NBC Sports, which...yeah.

I’m sure it has a lot to do with knowing two hockey-mad media markets will tune in, but it’s always been kind of weird.

Anyways, back to the game at hand. The Bruins, as you know, will be playing their second game in as many nights tonight, while Minnesota has been off since Sunday night.

The Wild are in a bit of a skid as of late, going 3-6-1 in their last ten, including two consecutive losses (though one was in OT). While they’re currently in playoff position, they don’t have a ton of room for extended error in a tight Western Conference race.

I’m curious to see if there are any shenanigans tonight involving Trent Frederic. As you may remember, Frederic threw a hit that injured Kirill Kaprizov when these two teams met back in January. Frederic answered the bell and fought Dmitry Kulikov afterwards, but the Wild did a lot of complaining about it after the fact.

Speaking of that last match-up, it was Massachusetts native Matt Boldy’s first NHL game, and he ended up scoring the eventual game-winning goal. Boldy has done pretty well for himself since then, with 24 points in 27 games on the season.

I felt like the Bruins rarely play well against the Wild, so I went and looked it up. Per Hockey Reference, the Bruins have a .463 all-time points percentage against the Wild, the fourth-worst mark in franchise history. The Bruins have only fared worse against the Hamilton Tigers (.167), Anaheim Ducks (.449), and Montreal Canadiens (.455).

The Wild acquired Tyson Jost from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Nico Sturm on Tuesday. Jost is likely to be in the mix for the Wild tonight.

Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net for the Bruins.

See ya tonight!