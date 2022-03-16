Recap: Bruins run out of gas late, lose to the Wild, 4-2

asdf

Kirill Kaprizov gets things started for the Wild with a power play goal halfway through the first period. 1-0 Wild.

Turns out Kaprizov is pretty good. He got his second on a breakaway a few minutes later, making it 2-0 Wild.

Is anyone going to stop Kirill Kaprizov tonight? 2 goals for #97 in the first #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/UqlVHV2FZ3 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 17, 2022

The Bruins had a good response to the second goal, getting a Craig Smith goal just over two minutes later to make it 2-1 Wild.

Smitty stays hot pic.twitter.com/m5bBKEDRg8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 17, 2022

Brad Marchand ended his scoring drought with a game-tying PPG early in the second, making it a 2-2 game.

Brad Marchand buries his first goal since Feb. 26.



2-2 game.



pic.twitter.com/rI7r9FFtNq — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 17, 2022

Late in the second period, Marchand gets involved again. How you view this “incident” will vary wildly depending on which team you support, but you can guess the majority of the takes.

Brad Marchand’s just making sure that Jordan Greenway is wearing a cup. pic.twitter.com/6gO2nljljs — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) March 17, 2022

A few seconds after Jake DeBrusk saved a goal in a net-mouth scramble, the Bruins can’t clean up a loose puck and Jordan Greenway puts it home to make it 3-2 Wild.

Frustrated after a turnover, Charlie McAvoy took it out on Kaprizov and leveled him with a clean hit.

Charlie McAvoy with a massive hit on Kirill Kaprizov: pic.twitter.com/MNSpVdRbWR — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 17, 2022

As mentioned in the title of this post, the Bruins seemed to kind of run out of gas as the third period wore on, and didn’t generate much in the way of offense down the stretch.

Ryan Hartman would add an empty-netter with 15 seconds left, and that was that — Bruins lose, 4-2.

Game notes

Meh. Second game in two nights, without your #1 center...can’t win ‘em all. While there were some defensive lapses you’d like to see cleaned up, it’d be silly to draw many conclusions from this game.

Charlie McAvoy was a monster in all three zones tonight. He threw a few big hits, created several opportunities on offense, and generally played angry (in a good way) all night. A fantastic game for McAvoy.

I’m not sure what it is with these teams, but it was another weirdly chippy game. There wasn’t really much to set it off, and most of it (particularly by Minnesota) came after the whistle, but...maybe they’re trying to redeem NBCSN for that whole “Wednesday Night Rivalry” thing.

I think the Marchand stick play isn’t even something that registers on anyone’s radar if Twitter doesn’t exist, so I really can’t see it rising to the level of supplemental discipline. However, I’ve been wrong before.

In case you missed it before the game, Patrice Bergeron will be out for at least one more game, reportedly due to a cut that either has become or may become infected.

Back at it Friday night in Winnipeg!