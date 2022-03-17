Morning Skate: Refuel

Happy Thursday, folks!

And Happy St. Patrick’s Day to those who celebrate, whether you’re Irish or not.

And AND Happy Evacuation Day if you’re a Suffolk County (MA) guy/girl. What a Thursday we have going.

It wasn’t the best of nights for the B’s last night, as they lost a tight one to Minnesota, 4-2.

Surely some will call it excuse-making, but between an OT game in Chicago Tuesday night, travel, no Patrice Bergeron...it’s probably best to just accept the L and move on.

The B’s have just one game left before the trade deadline, and they’re reportedly involved in all kinds of things (a post on that is coming later).

With the Ben Chiarot trade yesterday, some have speculated that other dominoes may now start to fall, which makes some sense in terms of setting the market (for defensemen, at least).

In recent years, the Bruins have done some of their best business in the days before the deadline itself, so the coming days (and the weekend in particular) might be interesting.

Buckle up!

Today’s discussion topic

Take your wildest guess — do the Bruins make a their biggest move this weekend or on Monday?