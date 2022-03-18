 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Recap: Bruins recover late to beat Winnipeg, 4-2

Bad start to the third, but a good finish.

By Dan.Ryan
Boston Bruins v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

A 2-0 lead became a 2-2 tie early in the third period, but the Bruins were able to get it together late and take home the win thanks to a Taylor Hall PPG and an empty netter by Charlie McAvoy.

To the highlights!

Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand combine for a beautiful 2-on-1 (especially the pass by DeBrusk), which makes it 1-0 Bruins.

After a smart play by Connor Clifton, Charlie Coyle takes the body and finds Trent Frederic, who outwaits Connor Hellebuyck to make it 2-0 Bruins.

Down two early in the third, Adam Lowry got his stick on a shot through traffic to cut the lead to 2-1 Bruins.

Nikolaj Ehlers, who was denied by Linus Ullmark on a penalty shot earlier in the game, scores the Jets’ second goal in just under 90 seconds to make it a 2-2 game in the third period.

Taylor Hall wins the scrum for a loose puck in front of the net and knocks it home on the power play to make it 3-2 Bruins late in the third period.

Charlie McAvoy would add an empty-net goal on the penalty kill late in the third to seal the deal, and the Bruins skip town with a 4-2 win.

Game notes

  • It’s how you finish that matters, right? After a scrambly start (and some bounces) caused a two-goal lead to evaporate, the Bruins managed to right the ship in time to take home the win.
  • The play DeBrusk made to 1) settle the puck and 2) still have time to send it back on the Marchand goal should increase his trade value by at least a pick/prospect.
  • On the Frederic goal, Clifton’s wise decision to vacate the zone to corral a bouncing puck started the play, but watching a Jet attempt to line up Coyle, only to bounce off him and hit the deck, was beautiful.
  • Special teams ultimately made the difference tonight, as is often the case. The Bruins scored on their late power play opportunity, while the Jets were 0/5 on the night.
  • Josh Morrissey’s complaints about a trip on Coyle prior to the empty netter were particularly rich when you consider that he crosschecked Marchand in the head earlier in the game and received nothing for it.
  • Bruins leaders in shots on goal: David Pastrnak, Marchand, and...Nick Foligno?!? Per NHL.com, Foligno was credited with seven shots on goal (same as Pastrnak) in just a shade under ten minutes of ice time.

That’s all she wrote for the pre-deadline Bruins!

We’ll see the B’s in action again on Monday night in Montreal — maybe with a few new faces, maybe with some missing faces...who knows?

Enjoy your weekend!

