Recap: Bruins recover late to beat Winnipeg, 4-2

A 2-0 lead became a 2-2 tie early in the third period, but the Bruins were able to get it together late and take home the win thanks to a Taylor Hall PPG and an empty netter by Charlie McAvoy.

To the highlights!

Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand combine for a beautiful 2-on-1 (especially the pass by DeBrusk), which makes it 1-0 Bruins.

After a smart play by Connor Clifton, Charlie Coyle takes the body and finds Trent Frederic, who outwaits Connor Hellebuyck to make it 2-0 Bruins.

The third line continues to roll along.



Trent Frederic tucks one home.



2-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/htJ5EHac3y — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 19, 2022

Down two early in the third, Adam Lowry got his stick on a shot through traffic to cut the lead to 2-1 Bruins.

Adam Lowry tips in the Evgeny Svechnikov shot. #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/O8a1ki5M75 — Spinorama Hockey (@spinohockey) March 19, 2022

Nikolaj Ehlers, who was denied by Linus Ullmark on a penalty shot earlier in the game, scores the Jets’ second goal in just under 90 seconds to make it a 2-2 game in the third period.

Nikolaj Ehlers goes five-hole to tie it up at 2 with Winnipeg's second goal in 1:25!#GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/KF057ScX0c — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) March 19, 2022

Taylor Hall wins the scrum for a loose puck in front of the net and knocks it home on the power play to make it 3-2 Bruins late in the third period.

Taylor Hall wins the net-front puck battle and converts on the PP. 3-2 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/0t523MjMDY — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 19, 2022

Charlie McAvoy would add an empty-net goal on the penalty kill late in the third to seal the deal, and the Bruins skip town with a 4-2 win.

Game notes

It’s how you finish that matters, right? After a scrambly start (and some bounces) caused a two-goal lead to evaporate, the Bruins managed to right the ship in time to take home the win.

The play DeBrusk made to 1) settle the puck and 2) still have time to send it back on the Marchand goal should increase his trade value by at least a pick/prospect.

On the Frederic goal, Clifton’s wise decision to vacate the zone to corral a bouncing puck started the play, but watching a Jet attempt to line up Coyle, only to bounce off him and hit the deck, was beautiful.

Special teams ultimately made the difference tonight, as is often the case. The Bruins scored on their late power play opportunity, while the Jets were 0/5 on the night.

Josh Morrissey’s complaints about a trip on Coyle prior to the empty netter were particularly rich when you consider that he crosschecked Marchand in the head earlier in the game and received nothing for it.

Bruins leaders in shots on goal: David Pastrnak, Marchand, and...Nick Foligno?!? Per NHL.com, Foligno was credited with seven shots on goal (same as Pastrnak) in just a shade under ten minutes of ice time.

That’s all she wrote for the pre-deadline Bruins!

We’ll see the B’s in action again on Monday night in Montreal — maybe with a few new faces, maybe with some missing faces...who knows?

Enjoy your weekend!