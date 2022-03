Happy Saturday/Sunday, folks!

With the Bruins out of action until Monday and the trade deadline looming ominously in the distance, you get a special edition Morning Skate that’s meant to last the entire weekend.

While we’ll certainly do our best to have you covered with any trades the Bruins make (or miss out on), use this thread to discuss rumors, proposals, or trades that other teams make.

The choice is yours, and yours alone.

Discuss.