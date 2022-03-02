Morning Skate: Time

Well folks, you can't win 'em all I guess, right?

The Bruins' impressive winning ways out west came to an end last night when a late Trevor Zegras goal gave Anaheim a 4-3 win

Some degree of let down was probably expected after delivering a 7-0 thumping just 24 hours earlier, and ultimately the Bruins came up short.

Still, it was a successful swing down the West Coast overall, with one more Pacific Division game to go on the trip.

If you're like me, the game against Vegas represents a merciful milestone: the last Pacific Time Zone game of the regular season!

I just can't hang like I used to, I guess.

Of course, there are plenty of Bruins fans out west who loved having games start on their time, but my East Coast bias says 1 AM is too late for hockey.

*grumble grumble grumble, OldManYellingAtCloud.gif, etc*

Anyways, the Bruins are off today with no practice scheduled.

They'll be back at it tomorrow in the aforementioned Vegas.

Anyone here heading to the game in person? Figure that's a popular road trip.

Today's discussion topic

No formal recap coming, so feel free to discuss last night's loss, the road trip so far, your local weather...