2022 NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament: Semifinal Recap

This is the article none of you want to read anymore than it was wanted to be written. Northeastern was unable to put a second goal and as such were unable to support Aerin Frankel’s tremendous performance and once again fell short of the school’s first National Championship.

Key Takeaways

Scored First

The Huskies once again scored first, a scrappy goal by Skylar Irving in the second period, and it seemed for awhile it might be enough. But midway through the third Duluth broke through and the Huskies were unable to get another one past Emma Soderberg.

All the Rough Stuff

While the game was pretty evenly called, only one penalty was called all game. Towards the end the ‘Felony Time’ got bad. Duluth was able to play a rougher game than Northeastern normally plays against. Right before the winning goal the Bulldogs put Tessa Ward into the boards hard which knocked her out of the game and helped set up the winning tally.

Revenge is the Name of the Game

After Northeastern earned their revenge over Wisconsin last weekend and this week Duluth got theirs over Northeastern. The Bulldogs were clearly out to get back to the title game and were able to do so.

Western Wins

Another year another WCHA championship. Of the now 22 titles 19 have gone to the WCHA. This year was another all western final. At some point parity will come into play, this was not that year.

End of an Era

This game marked the end of a magnificent era in Northeastern women’s hockey as this graduating class will walk away as one of if not the most successful teams in the school’s varsity athletic history. While clearly disappointing to not win a title the Huskies will get one more crack with a portion of this core next season but many parts leave for graduation.

Other Scores

Frozen Four

#1 Ohio State 2 - #5 Yale 1

Championship

#1 Ohio State 3 - #8 Minnesota-Duluth 2