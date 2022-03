Why yes, that IS Milan Lucic in the photo accompanying this post.

There’s no real reasoning behind it, other than it’s fun to use random photos and Lucic vs. the Habs was must-see TV back in the day.

Ah, the good ol’ days.

Anyways, it’s the first game for the post-deadline Bruins! Hampus Lindholm isn’t playing tonight, so we won’t really see Bruins 2.0, but...yeah. Still a game!

Discuss.