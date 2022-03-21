Deadline Day: Preview & Open Thread

Happy Monday, folks!

And it isn’t just a regular ol’ Monday — we’ve got:

The first Monday of spring Bruins vs. Canadiens Oh yeah, the trade deadline is today

Quite a Monday, isn’t it?

This thread will serve a few purposes, mainly setting the table for the day today and giving you a place to discuss all of the wheelings and dealings of the day.

With that...let’s get started!

What has happened so far?

As of Sunday night, the Bruins have only made one move, and it was a big one — acquiring Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks.

There’s been plenty of action around the rest of the league, however, and in the Atlantic Division in particular.

Deals include:

The Maple Leafs acquired Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell for draft picks. They also traded Travis Dermott to Vancouver.

The Lightning acquired Nick Paul from Ottawa and Brandon Hagel from Chicago.

The Panthers acquired Ben Chiarot from Montreal and Claude Giroux from Philadelphia; they also traded old pal Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers.

There still should be plenty of action as we head toward this afternoon’s deadline, as names like Phil Kessel and Jakob Chychrun, among others, remain out there.

NHL odds presented by DraftKings

If you’re looking to put a wager down on YOUR Boston Bruins, DraftKings has you covered.

The Bruins, as of Monday morning, received a decent boost in their odds after the Lindholm acquisition.

DraftKings gives the B’s the ninth-best odds of hoisting the Cup at +1600 — tied with Pittsburgh, just behind Vegas (+1300), and just ahead of the Rangers (+1800).

Interestingly enough, the defending champion Lightning aren’t even the favorites in their own state: the Panthers take the second spot (+550), ahead of Tampa (+800) and just behind Colorado (+425).

Considering there’s a chance the Bruins face the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs, it’s interesting to see Florida as the favorite.

Anyways, if you place any bets, please do so responsibly.

The rest of the day

This thread is yours! We’ll do our best to have you covered for any moves the B’s make, but feel free to use this as a Public Skate for deadline day in general.

Discuss.