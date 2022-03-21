Bruins trade Zach Senyshyn to Ottawa for defenseman Josh Brown

The Zach Senyshyn Era is over.

The Bruins announced this afternoon that they’ve traded Senyshyn and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Josh Brown and a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick.

Senyshyn, you may recall, publicly requested a move from the Boston organization around the same time as Jake DeBrusk made his trade demand public.

He’s an Ottawa native, so this was always a likely landing spot for a guy who will be looking to revive his NHL prospects.

In exchange, the Bruins are getting the right-shot Brown, who is 6’5” and 28 years old.

Per Daily Faceoff, Brown was most recently playing on Ottawa’s third defense pair. He has averaged just a shade under 14 minutes TOI this season.

He’s signed through this season, then he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Brown projects to be a depth defenseman for the Bruins, something you can never really have enough of come playoff time.