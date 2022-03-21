The deadline has passed, and Jake DeBrusk was not traded

The 3 PM Trade Deadline has come and gone, and while there are surely deals left in the queue, a move away for Jake DeBrusk apparently isn’t one of them:

Jake DeBrusk stayed put in Boston. Was not traded. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

RIP DeBrusk Trade Saga, December 2021 - March 2022 (to be revived this summer).

We’ll have to wait and see if Don Sweeney addresses this move (or lack thereof) at his press conference later today — did he simply not find a suitable offer? Did DeBrusk agree to stay until the offseason and figure it out then?

Time will tell.

It certainly seemed a few hours ago like the contract extension was the precursor to a trade, but have DeBrusk on the books for two more seasons also makes him more “tradeable” this off-season.

There are plenty of different ways to look at this whole situation.

DeBrusk has been playing well, and the Bruins may have been hesitant to break up a good thing.

However, there’s a larger body of work that contradicts the way DeBrusk has played since moving to 1RW, so you can’t help but wonder if (when) he’ll come back to Earth.

In addition, by not acquiring any forward help, you’ve really limited your options in the event of an injury — if someone goes down, who’s stepping in? Jack Studnicka? Marc McLaughlin?

Not a great situation to be in, should it arise.

Anyways, DeBrusk is still here. Here’s to hoping he can keep up the production.