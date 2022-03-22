Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: March 22

We enter the final weekend of play for women’s hockey in Boston. After a heartbreaking end for Northeastern the Pride have one more chance to salvage the year for the region.

Boston Pride (10-5-5) Standings: 3rd (15 Points behind)

Last Week: L 1-2 OT @ Buffalo Beauts (3/19), L 2-3 OT @ Buffalo Beauts (3/20)

Next Week: v Buffalo Beauts (3/25), PHF Semifinals (Toronto Six) (3/27), PHF Championship 3/28)

Two overtime losses once again. The Pride aren’t getting blown out but are not able to finish. They will have no room for error as the playoffs start Friday where a single blunder could eliminate them from contention. The opening opponent will be Buffalo, if they advance they will play the second seeded Six.

Boston College (19-14-1, 16-9-1-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (20 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

Boston University (12-15-6, 11-9-5-4 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (28 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

Harvard University (22-10-1, 16-5-1 ECAC, 9-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 9 (-) ECAC: 1st (Clinched) Ivy: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: L 0-4 v Minnesota-Duluth (3/10)

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

Northeastern University (31-5-2, 21-3-2-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (-1) HEA: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: L 1-2 2 OT v Minnesota- Duluth (3/18)

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

The Huskies just could not catch a break. All three games in State College were decided by a solitary goal, meaning a lucky bounce or two and Northeastern could’ve been the last team standing. In reality, despite one of the greatest goalie performances you could have ever asked for from Aerin Frankel Northeastern was just unable to reach the pinnacle.

Record This Week: 0-3-0