Morning Skate: Home

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The trade deadline is over. The reaction-filled day after the trade deadline is over, so we just have...Wednesday.

The Bruins will practice today after an off day yesterday, so presumably we’ll hear from the new guys after practice as they get settled into their new digs.

The B’s will be back at it on Thursday, when they kick off their five-game homestand.

This home stretch is the Bruins’ longest of the remainder of the season, so it’d be a good time to pile up the points (especially considering it features games against the Maple Leafs and Lightning).

The Bruins are 7-2-1 in their last ten games, and it really is pretty impressive how they’ve climbed the standings in recent months.

(Interestingly, the team they’re chasing at the top of the division, the Florida Panthers, is also 7-2-1 in its last ten.)

Given how tightly packed the Bruins, Leafs, and Lightning are at the moment, pretty much every game will cause a standings flip-flop for the rest of the way.

Several weeks ago, it seemed like the Bruins were locked into a wild card spot.

Now? Look up.

Today’s discussion topic

You’ve had some time to digest the deadline — any teams around the league you thought did particularly well?

People are praising the Rangers left and right, but I’m not sure those additions significantly move the needle.