Bruins lines vs. Lightning: Lindholm makes debut, Bergeron remains out

The Boston Bruins face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight and will see Hampus Lindholm make his debut in a B’s uniform.

Lindholm slots in on the top defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy. While this looks to be where Bruce Cassidy expects him, Cassidy also said yesterday he wants to also see how Lindholm pairs with Brandon Carlo at some point in case that becomes an option for the postseason.

With the addition of the new defenseman, Mike Reilly will be the odd-man out. Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton round out the third pairing.

Patrice Bergeron also remains sidelined for his fourth consecutive game with an elbow infection that needed surgery. Bergeron was deemed ‘probable’ for tonight’s game, but he did not get the clear this morning.

Jack Studnicka will center the top line again in Bergeron’s absence. In two games since March 18, he’s registered one assist.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Studnicka - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Lindholm - McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Carlo

Forbort - Clifton

Jeremy Swayman gets the start in net