Recap: Pastrnak jolts Bruins past Lightning, 3-2

David Pastrnak’s hat trick propelled the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at the TD Garden in a playoff-type game.

It was Pastrnak’s second hat trick this season and 12th of his career.

The win boosted the Bruins one point past the Lightning in the Atlantic Division and 2-0-1 in their season series.

It turned out to be a physical night with eight overall power plays that saw a double minor, 4-on-4, a 4-on-3 and a shorthanded goal in the mix.

The Bruins’ second line was the difference maker and stepped up on 5v5 play. All three goals were scored on even-strength as power-play opportunities went awry throughout the game.

The B’s started the game off on an early four-minute power play. But the Lightning’s penalty kill held down the slot, getting sticks in the way of set-ups out front and didn’t allow any Bruins’ shots.

The power-play struggle continued in the second and third periods. First, when Brandon Hagel netted a shorthanded goal for the Lightning for the 1-0 lead in the second and then Steven Stamkos’ go-ahead early in the third after a successful Tampa Bay penalty kill.

While special teams couldn’t capitalize on five chances, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. The Bruins controlled the tempo of the game and outshot the Lightning 39-24 - and 17-6 during the middle frame.

Pastrnak, along with his line and the defense, were able to get the job done on even-strength to tie the game twice and net the game-winner.

In the mix of 5v5 strength, Hampus Lindholm - in his Bruins’ debut - contributed to the creation of plays and most notably, on Pastrnak’s first goal.

Lindholm bolstered the Bruins’ breakout by moving and controlling the puck along the boards. He jumped into offensive plays down low and hit Trent Frederic with a set-up that nearly beat Andrei Vasilievskiy.

The B’s newest defenseman’s offensive-zone coverage helped get the puck deep to Haula on the initial play of the third tally.

Pastrnak hat trick completed the B’s comeback to pull ahead in the third’s final minutes, but Erik Haula’s three assists and his play to keep the puck in the offensive zone on the final goal should be just as celebrated in the win.

The Bruins are back in action on Saturday March 26 at 12:30 pm against the New York Islanders.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

Scoreless!

Second period:

The Lightning opened the scoring at 7:11 of the second period with a shorthanded goal.

After a poor play by Brad Marchand in the neutral zone, Ondrej Palat found Hagel in the slot for a one-timer past Jeremy Swayman’s glove. 1-0 Lightning.

We've got a



(•_•)

<) )╯SHORT

/ \



\(•_•)

( (> HANDED

/ \



(•_•)

<) )> BAGEL

/ \ pic.twitter.com/oBjxCl7WL1 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 25, 2022

The Bruins tied the game at 9:55 of the second period.

Off the rush, Lindholm sent a pass to Haula who found Pastrnak along the right boards. Pastrnak skated into the offensive zone to the slot where he put a backhander over Vasilievskiy’s blocker. 1-1 game.

Third period:

The Lightning took the lead at 3:51 of the third period.

After Curtis Lazar failed to clear the front of the net, Brayden Point picked up the loose puck to find Stamkos in the slot for a quick shot past Swayman’s blocker. 2-1 Lightning.

Stammer outta nowhere. pic.twitter.com/5pwdSD4roi — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 25, 2022

The Bruins evened the game on Pastrnak’s second tally of the night at 8:17 of the third period.

Connor Clifton picked up the puck from Haula’s pass along the right boards. Clifton left the puck down low, where Pastrnak had a give-and-go with Haula. Heading to the short-side post, Haula hit Pastrnak with a pass where he put another backhander past Vasilievskiy. 2-2 game.

Spun it on the fork pic.twitter.com/aQ2OR7L2ct — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 25, 2022

The Bruins took the lead on Pastrnak’s hat-trick goal at 15:50 of the third period.

After keeping the puck in the zone at the blue line, Haula threw the puck out front. Pastrnak found the rebound from Taylor Hall’s attempt for a quick shot in the slot past Vasilievskiy’s glove. Final score: 3-2 Bruins.