Morning Skate: Hats

It’s Friday, folks!

And believe or not, the Bruins have climbed out of a wild card spot.

While it may be fleeting, with Tampa playing twice to the Bruins’ one game this weekend, it’s a testament to how far the Bruins have come in a relatively short period of time.

The B’s are 13-2-1 in their last 16 games — that’s 27 points out of a possible 32, which is, uh...pretty good!

There was plenty to like about last night’s game, including the fact that it was won without Patrice Bergeron.

However, one of the more encouraging aspects of the win was that it came as a result of 5v5 play, as the Bruins gave up a shorthanded goal and had a power play night that did more harm than good.

Obviously the Bruins would like to get that man advantage going at some point, but at least last night, it didn’t matter.

Not a bad way to head into the weekend!

Today’s discussion topic

What are your thoughts on Hampus Lindholm’s inaugural Bruins appearance?