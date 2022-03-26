Preview: Bruins look to stay hot against Islanders

Just the facts
When: Today, 12:30 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, NHLN, TVAS, SN1, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Lighthouse Hockey
Know your enemy
- 28-25-9, 65PTS, 6th in Metropolitan Division
- Brock Nelson: 53GP, 29G, 15A, 44PTS; Mathew Barzal: 53GP, 12G, 30A, 42PTS; Anders Lee: 56GP, 24G, 12A, 36PTS; Noah Dobson: 60GP, 10G, 26A, 36PTS
- Ilya Sorokin: 22-13-7, 2.29 GAA, .927 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are right back at it this afternoon against the New York Islanders! It’s the two’s last regular-season meeting and the B’s will look to keep their win streak alive against a team that has stumped them so far this season.
- In the two previous meetings this season, the Bruins dropped both games to the Islanders. First - a 3-1 loss on Dec. 16, 2021 in which they trailed 3-0 before Mike Reilly added a last-minute goal. Then the B’s fell 4-1 to them on February 17 after New York scored four unanswered goals.
- The Bruins are on a three-game win streak as they picked up two big points against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. David Pastrnak netted a hat trick and Erik Haula picked up three assists to lift the Bruins to a comeback win. Hampus Lindholm also registered his first point as a Bruin on Pastrnak’s first goal and made impactful offensive plays throughout the game.
- Man-advantage woes continued for the Bruins last night, despite strong even-strength play. In their last five games, the B’s are two for 19 on the power play and have allowed shorthanded goals (two total) in their last two games. BUT they’ve also missed Patrice Bergeron out there on the first unit in four of those games...
- While the Bruins are struggling a bit without Bergeron in the bumper spot, the team has scored 11 5v5 goals in the past five games, and nine of those in games sans the captain. The goals have been spread out with four from the top line, three from Pastrnak, two from the third line and two from defensemen.
- Although they are 15 points out of a wild-card spot, the Islanders are on a hot streak. They are 4-1-0 in their last five games and are on a two-game win streak.
- The Isles last played on Thursday, when they defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 5-2. New York was up 4-0 early in the third period before allowing a goal. Nelson scored twice while Anthony Beauvillier, Oliver Wahlstrom and Josh Bailey added the other tallies in the win.
- Nelson’s two goals has him on a two-game point streak with five points. In his last six games, Nelson has 10 points on six goals and four assists.
- Based on yesterday’s skate, there likely won’t be any changes to defensive pairings today. Josh Brown practiced with the Bruins for the first time yesterday. While he won’t be competing for a third-pairing spot this afternoon, Bruce Cassidy said it will be easier to try to get him in the lineup late next week after he gets a few practices in.
- Injury update: Bergeron skated with the team again yesterday. Cassidy believes he’ll be cleared. He said he had felt optimistic about his return on Thursday, but that things looks “more positive” for this afternoon. If Bergeron isn’t ready, Jack Studnicka will remain on the top line.
