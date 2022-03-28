Morning Skate: Swan song

Happy Monday, folks!

The Bruins had themselves a fine weekend, going one-for-one with a solid win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Tampa Bay took advantage of their game in hand over the weekend too, beating those same Islanders on Sunday.

As a result, the Bruins are now back in third place in the Atlantic — expect the flip-flopping of positions to continue over the next several weeks.

Watching Saturday afternoon’s game at the Garden, it occurred to me that it could have been Zdeno Chara’s final NHL game in Boston.

The Bruins and Islanders don’t play again this season, and while he hasn’t made any definitive statements on future plans, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Chara hang ‘em up after this season (it certainly hasn’t been his most stellar campaign).

I guess we’ll see what happens!

The B’s will have practice today in advance of tomorrow night’s match-up with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are two points behind the Bruins in the standings.

Given that slim cushion, it’s a big game — which I guess you could say about all of these games down the stretch, so maybe I’ll stop with the cliches.

Anyways, what’s on tap?

Today’s discussion topic

Barring injury, it looks like David Pastrnak will eclipse 40 goals again this season — how high do you think he gets?

I think he has an outside shot at 50, but it’ll be tough.