ARE YOU READY TO RECAP AN AHL TRADE BAYBEEEEEEEEE-

Anyway, the Bruins gift-wrapped defense prospect Brady Lyle to the St. Louis Blue today for Future Considerations, which may as well be code for “here’s a gift for you” in the form of a professional hockey player.

Lyle has had an alright season with the P-B’s, nursing nine points in 48 games played as a depth defender. He’ll be moving across the state to play for the Springfield Thunderbirds, who are the Blues Affiliate. Because this trade happened after the deadline, he’s not eligible for callup to NHL games anymore, but given that both St. Louis and Boston have pretty stalwart D Corps right now, I don’t think they’re terribly bothered and Lyle doesn’t really have to go that far in order to get ready for the next crop of games.

For what it’s worth? We wish Brady all the best in his time in Springfield. Go get something from Taste of Lebanon to mark the occasion!