Bruins lines vs. Maple Leafs: No changes

The Boston Bruins are set for a divisional match-up against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Bruce Cassidy will make no changes to his lineup.

Defensive pairings will remain the same tonight, but could get switched up later this week to get the pairing of Josh Brown and Mike Reilly into a game. Cassidy said the two have been working as a pair so ideally it would be a “two-for-two switch” when the time comes.

Patrice Bergeron had a maintenance day and was absent from this morning’s practice. He is expected to be ready to go for the game.

Jeremy Swayman gets the start between the pipes. He’s 10-1-0 since February 19.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Swayman gets the start