Preview: Bruins head to desert to see Golden Knights

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 9:00 PM ET
Where: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Know your enemy
- 30-20-4, 64PTS, 3rd in Pacific Division
- Chandler Stephenson: 51GP, 14G, 27A, 41PTS; Jonathan Marchessault: 48GP, 21G, 17A, 38PTS; Reilly Smith: 52GP, 16G, 20A, 36PTS
- Robin Lehner: 20-13-1, 2.81 GAA, .907 save percentage; Laurent Brossoit: 9-6-3, 2.69 GAA, .903 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins continue their road trip tonight with their last meeting of the season against the Vegas Golden Knights. And it’s a 9 PM ET start time which is more manageable for the East Coast faithful to watch!
- The Bruins have faired well out west so far, despite picking up their first loss of the trip on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. The Bruins fell behind 3-1 after the first period with Nick Foligno’s sole B’s goal in the first 20 minutes. Brandon Carlo added a goal in the second and David Pastrnak tied the game early in the third, but a last-minute penalty against Charlie McAvoy led to Trevor Zegras handing the B’s a 4-3 loss.
- It was still a pretty good night despite the loss (have to take some positives out of it, right?) Although the first period wasn’t their best, the Bruins were almost able to bounce back. Foligno and Carlo also had two-point nights with a goal and an assist apiece. And the efforts of the fourth line, and Carlo, brought the Bruins within one score.
- Erik Haula, Pastrnak and Taylor Hall were also able to keep their point streaks alive. Pastrnak’s goal extended his point streak to six games, while Haula’s stands at four and Hall’s at three games.
- The Golden Knights took the first meeting against the B’s on December 14, 2021. In Boston, Vegas led 4-0 after 25 minutes of play thanks to Shea Theodore, Max Pacioretty (two goals) and Marchessault (on the power play). Patrice Bergeron scored quick into the final frame, but the Bruins’ hole was already dug too deep and they fell 4-1.
- Vegas is 2-2-1 in their last five games. They last played on March 1 when they defeated the San Jose Sharks, 3-1. Keegan Kolesar put the Golden Knights up early and Smith potted two goals in Vegas’ win. Lehner made 16 saves.
- The Golden Knights also have a new face since they last played the Bruins – Jack Eichel. It will be the first time the Bruins have seen Eichel since December 2019 and his return to play. In his six games this season with Vegas, Eichel has one goal and three assists and one multi-point night.
- For the Golden Knights, Smith has three goals and one assist in his last five games and is on a two-game point streak. Marchessault has one goal and four assists in four games. He’s also on a two-game point streak.
See ya tonight!
