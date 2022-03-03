Bruins lines vs. Vegas: More of the same

While the last game didn’t go as well, things have been pretty good for the Bruins lately.

So when you consider that fact, plus the fact that those out injured aren’t ready to return, why mess with what’s worked?

The Bruins appear set to ice the same lines and defense pairs tonight in Vegas as they did in Anaheim, with the lone on-ice change being Jeremy Swayman starting in net.

That change, of course, was expected, given Bruce Cassidy’s penchant for “every other game” when it comes to goalie play and Linus Ullmark taking the loss in Anaheim.

Other than that, here’s what you can expect to see:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Jesper Froden

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Swayman