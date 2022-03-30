Pride harpoon Whale for third Isobel Cup Championship

History was made in multiple ways the other night as the Boston Pride became both the first team to defend their title and the first three time champion in the league’s seven year, six championship, history.

Dempsey started the scoring off early in the game with a beautiful attack through the Whale defense. For most of the first the Pride were buzzing but couldn’t add to their total, and Connecticut finally got over the first championship jitters and started to create opportunities that showed they were the favorite in this game. Late in the first Methuen local Amanda Conway sent a puck a non threatening puck from the blue line in on Katie Burt that snuck past Burt and went in off the post and in.

The second period started off horrifically for Boston as the Whale took their first lead before people had time to settle into their seats after intermission. There were no more goals in that period but the Captain Jillian Dempsey committed a pretty bad cross-checking penalty that resulted in a 5 minute major that Connecticut was unable to capitalize on.

In the final frame the Whale seemed ready to close the game out but never put one past Burt. A few minutes into the period the Pride erupted for goals 18 seconds apart that gave them a lead they would never surrender. An empty netter finalized the scoring as Boston would win 4-2.

Captain Clutch

Dempsey scored a massive goal early in the game. It kept the Whale on their heels for a lot longer in the game than they would have liked. She would also add an assist on the game tying goal that sparked the Pride to complete the comeback a few seconds later. Although she took a pretty bad penalty in the second the whole game saw her creating opportunities for Boston.

History Made

In the seven seasons the league has played Boston has earned a Finals birth five times, 2020 was cancelled due to COVID but Boston was the overwhelming favorites that year. The only two years they did not reach the final game were the two seasons immediately after the national team players decided to return to the CWHL before that league folded. Of the others Buffalo has earned four bids, Minnesota three, in four seasons as a franchise, and the Riveters and Whale have each appeared once, with only the Whale not winning. Until now no team had defended

Happy Birthday Fratkin!

After celebrating her 30th eliminating Toronto, shocking that a Boston team would do that to a Toronto team, in the semifinals Fratkin decided she wasn’t done with he fun times as she hoisted the trophy for a second consecutive season after waiting six years in the league.