Morning Skate: Stumble

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

I don’t want to blow things too far out of proportion, but I think it’s fair to say that last night’s Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game could have gone better for the home side.

Things had been going pretty well for the Bruins of late, so the rational take may be that the Bruins were overdue for a stumble, and that some nights, more of those hit posts turn into goals.

(That includes Jeremy Swayman, who while victimized by some puck luck, was probably due for one of those performances that even the best rookie goalies run into.)

Generally, allowing five goals in a row isn’t a recipe for success, so...yeah. We move on.

Ultimately, it was encouraging to the see Bruins at least bring an element of push-back to their game late in the third period, even if it was ultimately fruitless.

(As a brief aside, while I thought it was the correct call, I was shocked that the refs overturned their own call and awarded Taylor Hall the Bruins’ fourth goal.)

There will surely be talk of how this will be a confidence-building win for Toronto, which is fair in some ways — after all, if you beat a team that has taken a point in nearly all of its last 15 games (and in their own barn, no less), you should fill good.

But overall, nothing this Leafs team does will matter until the playoffs roll around and they try to shake off a history of failure after failure.

We’ll see how it goes!

Today’s discussion topic

What’s your biggest takeaway from last night’s game? 5v5 follies? Bad bounces?

Discuss.