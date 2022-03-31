Preview: Bruins look to get back on track against Devils

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN360, SNO, SNP, SNE,TVAS, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 24-37-5, 53PTS, tied for last in Metropolitan Division
- Jesper Bratt: 61GP, 22G, 43A, 65PTS; Jack Hughes: 46GP, 24G, 30A, 54PTS; Nico Hischier: 57GP, 18G, 29A, 47PTS
- Nico Daws: 8-8-0, 3.05 GAA, .900 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s poor showing and turn things around against the New Jersey Devils tonight.
- Tonight wraps up the season series between the two. The Bruins have won the previous two games, 5-2 on November 13, 2021 and 5-2 on January 4. David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy each have three points accumulated against the Devils this season.
- The B’s loss on Tuesday was the second time in the past ten games that they didn’t come away with at least one point. Although the final score was 6-4, the Bruins allowed three goals in both the first and second period and trailed 6-2 heading into the third. Turnovers and defensive breakdowns helped out the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the B’s offense largely missed the net and the sticks of their teammates.
- Bruce Cassidy said earlier this week that he hoped to get Mike Reilly and Josh Brown in sometime during this homestand. He said after last night there would be lineup changes, expediated by the team’s performance in the loss. It’s likely one of those D, if not both, will be in tonight.
- Cassidy said yesterday some lineup changes could come as early today in the heavy season-ending schedule. The Bruins have 16 games in 30 days. They will be working some players into the lineup who haven’t played in awhile to keep them sharp, but also manage the lineup at the same time to secure a playoff spot.
- The B’s did have some positive takeaways from Tuesday’s game (you have to find the little victories, right?) – The Bruins have now scored a power-play goal in two consecutive games. Pastrnak remains on a scoring hot streak with multi-points in three nights. And the Bruins showed resilience in the third to at least close in on the Maple Leaf’s goal-differential.
- The Devils are 2-3-0 in their last five games and 4-6-0 in ten games. Their two most recent losses were by one goal to the Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals.
- New Jersey has had the last few days off after defeating the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, in a shootout on Sunday March 27. Hughes scored the opening two goals for the Devils before the Canadiens evened the game.
- Those two goals extended Hughes’ point streak to four games. He now has five goals and one assist in those games with two multi-goal nights. Jesper Bratt is also on a seven-game point streak with three goals and seven assists.
- The Bruins will honor Tuukka Rask with a ceremonial puck prior to tonight’s game. Rask retired in February after difficulties in his return to play from hip surgery. He played in four games this season - the last on January 24.
See ya tonight!
