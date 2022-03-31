Bruins lines vs. Devils: McLaughlin, Brown make B’s debut

The Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils tonight and there are some lineup changes!

Marc McLaughlin will make his NHL debut. The Billerica, Mass. native was signed by the Bruins earlier this month after spending four seasons with Boston College. He’ll slot in on the third line for Craig Smith who is under the weather.

Up front, Anton Blidh will sub in for Nick Foligno on the fourth line’s left wing. Foligno was ruled day-to-day with a lower-body injury this morning.

Bruce Cassidy said earlier this week there would be some changes to the backend - which was accelerated by Tuesday’s loss. It will be a two-for-two switch as Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton sit out and Mike Reilly and Josh Brown round out the third pairing tonight.

The game is Brown’s debut for the Bruins and Reilly’s first game back in the lineup as he’s been a healthy scratch the last three games.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - McLaughlin

Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Reilly - Brown

Linus Ullmark gets the start in net