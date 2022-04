The Boston Bruins continue their homestand tonight against the New Jersey Devils!

There’s a few lineup changes and a big local debut for Marc McLaughlin as he plays his first NHL game. McLaughlin hails from Billerica, Mass. and said he’ll have probably 50+ friends and family in attendance.

There will also be a ceremonial puck drop by Tuukka Rask so make sure you are tuned in!

