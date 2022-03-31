Marc McLaughlin scores in his NHL debut

I won’t pretend to be able to read his mind, but I think it’s safe to say that Marc McLaughlin is having a pretty good day.

The Billerica, signed by his hometown Bruins after his NCAA career ended earlier this month, must have already been pretty stoked to be making his NHL debut.

The fact that it was coming at home was even better, as it meant his friends and family were able to be in attendance.

Then, to top it off, he goes and does this a period and a half into his NHL career:

First NHL goal for former BC captain Marc McLaughlin pic.twitter.com/4mOENnpSim — Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) April 1, 2022

NOT A BAD THURSDAY.

While it wasn’t exactly a thrilling goal on the scoreboard (increasing the Bruins lead to six goals doesn’t exactly make it a nail-biter), it was quite a finish for McLaughlin, who placed the shot perfectly.

(Not shown in the clip above was a great shot block and puck collection by Trent Frederic to start the play too.)

Congrats to McLaughlin on the goal — here’s to many more!