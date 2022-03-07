Bruins lines vs. Kings: Grzelcyk is a game-time decision

The Boston Bruins are back home against the Los Angeles Kings tonight with no changes to the forwards.

Bruce Cassidy did say, however, that Matt Grzelcyk is dealing with an upper-body injury and will be a game-time decision. If he isn’t ready to go, Jack Ahcan will slot in on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo.

The forward lines will also go back to how Saturday’s game started, with Nick Foligno sliding down to the fourth line and Trent Frederic back on the third.

Linus Ullmark gets the start in net.

Here’s how things are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Grzelcyk/Ahcan - Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Ullmark gets the start