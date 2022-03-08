Affiliate Report: Wins keep coming for Providence & Maine

It was a successful week for both Boston Bruins’ minor league affiliates, winning all five contests and combining for 24 goals in those games.

Providence seems to really be hitting its stride, climbing into first place of the Atlantic Division over the weekend with three wins. Providence defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) on Wednesday, 5-3, thanks to a pair of third-period tallies.

The AHL Bruins then routed the Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues), 5-1, on Saturday before closing the weekend with a 5-4 overtime win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In Maine, the Mariners traveled to face the Worcester Railers (N.Y. Islanders) for two games over the weekend, sweeping the road slate at the DCU Center. Maine won 4-3 in overtime on Saturday after trailing 3-0 through 40 minutes. On Sunday, Maine against outlasted the host Railers, using three third-period goals to earn a 5-3 win.

Providence Bruins

27-14-6, 60 points, 1st in Atlantic Division

In three games over the past week, Providence tallied 15 goals — five in each contest — as the AHL Bruins continue to flex their goal-scoring muscles. But not all is positive, as goaltender Troy Grosenick, who had been on a hot streak as of late and was showing signs of development, reaggravated an injury forcing him out of the lineup.

Grosenick got hurt in Providence’s 5-3 win at Lehigh Valley last Wednesday, exiting the game with Providence leading 2-1 early in the second period. Kyle Keyser relieved him, immediately surrendering two goals coming in cold off the bench. But Zach Senyshyn scored his second of the game to tie it up heading into the third before Oskar Steen and Joona Koppanen bookended the final frame with goals to seal the win.

Keyser made 26 saves in a 5-1 win on Saturday night at Springfield. Jack Studnicka tallied four points on a goal and three assists, while veteran Chris Wagner tallied twice including the game-winner late in the second period.

On Sunday, it was Steven Fogarty registering his second three-point game of the week in a 5-4 overtime triumph over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Fogarty had three assists in the contest, including the winner on Oskar Steen’s overtime winner. The Penguins had tied the game with four seconds remaining in regulation after the teams combined for six goals in a wild middle period.

Player of the Week: Steven Fogarty — It was a tough decision with so many strong efforts, but Fogarty tallied five assists and a goal in three wins to lead all players. Stick taps to Zach Senyshyn and Cameron Hughes who had a point in all three games as well as Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen.

Roster Moves

Called up from Maine — Jeremy Brodeur and Zach Malatesta.

Sent Down to Maine — Andrew Peski.

UP NEXT: It’s a grueling four-game week for Providence. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins head north to face the Toronto Marlies (Maple Leafs) at 3:00 p.m. before turning around to face the Belleville Senators at the same time on Wednesday. Providence is home on the weekend, hosting the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Maine Mariners

24-21-6, 54 points, 4th in North Division

Since snapping a winless run after a two-week trip to Canada, Maine has reverted back to its winning ways reminiscent of the way they opened 2022. Maine is playing confident, and used that momentum to sweep archrival Worcester over the weekend.

In Saturday’s 4-3 comeback victory, Maine found themselves behind 3-0 after 40 minutes after the Railers struck thrice in the second. Maine hung in, with Patrick Shea tallying early in the third and Keltie Jeri-Leon and Nick Jermain scoring 30 second apart late in the frame to tie the contest.

It took overtime on Saturday, but Nick Master tallied the winning goal for Maine off Zach Malatesta’s third assist of the game. In goal, newly-acquired Stefanos Lekkas, the former Vermont starting goaltender, made 31 saves in his Mariners debut.

On Sunday, Lekkas added 33 saves in a 5-3 win. The teams traded goals over the first 40 minutes and were knotted at 2-2 heading into the third period. Jeri-Leon tallied a hat trick over the final 20 minutes as the Mariners held off the hosts for the weekend sweep.

Player of the Week: Keltie Jeri-Leon — A hat trick to close the weekend capped a five-point stretch for the forward who has seen AHL minutes this year while on loan at various spots. Nick Master and Zach Malatesta get stick taps this week for multi-point efforts, as does Stefanos Lekkas for stepping in admirably following a midweek trade.

Roster Moves

Called up to Providence — Jeremy Brodeur and Zach Malatesta.

Sent Down from Providence — Andrew Peski.

There’s another trade to report, as Maine added goaltender Stefanos Lekkas from Wheeling over the past week in exchange for future considerations.

UP NEXT: Maine heads home to complete the three-game series with Worcester on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. before hitting the road to take on the Adirondack Thunder (N.J. Devils) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.